Stolen vehicle suspect leads pursuit from San Fernando Valley to John Wayne Airport in Orange County

California Highway Patrol officers are in pursuit of an allegedly stolen vehicle.

The pursuit began somewhere in the San Fernando Valley, CHP officers said. With SkyCal overhead, the vehicle appeared to be a U-Haul van.

At times, the suspect was seen driving at speeds up to 85 miles per hour.

At around 9:25 p.m., the suspect exited the freeway at MacArthur Boulevard, while CHP officers continued to follow close behind. Minutes later, they turned into John Wayne Airport passenger pickup lanes.

As of 9:30 p.m., no arrests have been reported by CHP officers.