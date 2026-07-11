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Stolen vehicle suspect leads pursuit from San Fernando Valley to John Wayne Airport in Orange County

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

/ CBS LA

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California Highway Patrol officers are in pursuit of an allegedly stolen vehicle. 

The pursuit began somewhere in the San Fernando Valley, CHP officers said. With SkyCal overhead, the vehicle appeared to be a U-Haul van.

At times, the suspect was seen driving at speeds up to 85 miles per hour. 

At around 9:25 p.m., the suspect exited the freeway at MacArthur Boulevard, while CHP officers continued to follow close behind. Minutes later, they turned into John Wayne Airport passenger pickup lanes. 

As of 9:30 p.m., no arrests have been reported by CHP officers.

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