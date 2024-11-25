CHP officers arrest driver, passengers following chase through Orange and LA counties

Three people were arrested following a pursuit that ran through Orange and Los Angeles counties on Monday.

California Highway Patrol officers say that the chase began just south of LA for an alleged traffic violation.

The incident quickly turned into a pursuit, with the suspect driving quickly to evade officers that followed close behind.

At one point, the suspect drover over a spikestrip, causing at least one of the car's tires to pop.

Just after 8 p.m. they pulled over outside of a gas station in Compton, with the driver and three passengers jumping out to run on foot.

While one of the suspects was able to get away, officers were able to arrest the driver and two of the occupants of the red Chevrolet Volt they were chasing.

SkyCal was overhead as the suspects appeared to run into each other just outside of the store, where they were quickly met by CHP officers who were following on foot. They were arrested without further incident.

No further information was provided.