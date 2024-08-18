Watch CBS News
CHP officer struck by vehicle on 5 Freeway in Sylmar

By Iris Salem

By Iris Salem

A California Highway Patrol officer was hit by a vehicle on the 5 Freeway in Sylmar. 

The closure followed the collision that unfolded around 3:26 a.m. Sunday on the thoroughfare at the 210 Freeway interchange in Sylmar. 

According to the CHP, the officer was assisting a disabled vehicle in the slow lane of the freeway when the officer was struck by a Tesla. The officer was taken to Providence Holy Cross Hospital in unknown condition. 

The southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway remain closed near the 110 Freeway through Balboa Boulevard. The closure was expected to last for several hours. 

An investigation is underway. 

Iris Salem is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. With tenure spanning close to 17 years at CBS News and Stations, Ms. Salem has been a devoted contributor, defining digital news and delivering impactful stories.

