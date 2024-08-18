CHP officer struck by vehicle on 5 Freeway in Sylmar

CHP officer struck by vehicle on 5 Freeway in Sylmar

A California Highway Patrol officer was hit by a vehicle on the 5 Freeway in Sylmar.

The closure followed the collision that unfolded around 3:26 a.m. Sunday on the thoroughfare at the 210 Freeway interchange in Sylmar.

According to the CHP, the officer was assisting a disabled vehicle in the slow lane of the freeway when the officer was struck by a Tesla. The officer was taken to Providence Holy Cross Hospital in unknown condition.

The southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway remain closed near the 110 Freeway through Balboa Boulevard. The closure was expected to last for several hours.

An investigation is underway.