CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive sponsors

The CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive has been making a difference in the lives of SoCal kids for more than 25 years.

Every year CBS LA and the California Highway Patrol collect tens of thousands of toys for kids and teens in need. Along with CBS LA Cares, a number of other sponsors contribute each year to help make the holidays brighter.

CBS LA

Featured Sponsors:

The Accident Guys: The Accident Guys are proud to support the annual CBS LA Chips for Kids Toy Drive and help spread a little extra joy this holiday season! As a Southern California law firm dedicated to helping people when they need it most, we believe in giving back to the communities we serve. We're excited to join CBS LA and the California Highway Patrol in making the holidays brighter for local children and families. Together, we can make a difference, one toy and one smile at a time! https://calltheaccidentguys.com/



SoCal Honda: SoCal Honda Dealers are excited to once again be part of the annual CBS LA CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive! Every year, we're proud to donate thousands of toys to help bring holiday joy to children in our community. https://socal.hondadealers.com/

El Pollo Loco: El Pollo Loco is proud to once again partner with CBS LA for its annual CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive! Giving back to the communities we serve is important to us, and there's no better time than the holiday season to make a meaningful difference. We're excited to help spread joy, bring smiles, and make the holidays a little brighter for children of all ages. https://order.elpolloloco.com/

The Law Brothers: The Law Brothers are thrilled to be a part of the CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive, helping bring joy, hope, and cheer to children throughout Southern California. We are proud to contribute to this meaningful initiative and support a cause that makes a lasting impact on the lives of local families. lawbrothers.com

Sweet James: At Sweet James Accident Attorneys, caring goes beyond the courtroom. We're proud to sponsor CHiPs for Kids and bring holiday joy to local children and families. https://sweetjames.com/