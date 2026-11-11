CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive live broadcast schedule

The CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive has been making a difference in the lives of SoCal kids for more than 25 years.

Every year CBS LA and the California Highway Patrol collect tens of thousands of toys for kids and teens in need.

This year, familiar faces from CBS LA will be out in the community spreading the holiday cheer with the CHP and helping collect toy donations. Below are the dates and locations of CBS LA's live broadcast events.

If you want to help make a difference, just bring a new unwrapped gift for a child or teen to any CHP office, or one of the drop-off locations listed below, from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. You can also text the word 'toys' to 76278 to donate.

CHiPs for Kids Broadcast Schedule: