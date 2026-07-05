Inland Empire fireworks incident leaves 3 severely injured, vehicle on fire

An incident involving fireworks left three people severely injured and a child hospitalized in Chino on the Fourth of July, authorities said.

According to the Chino Police Department, officers responded to reports of a vehicle fire on the 5600 block of D Street at about 8:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found four victims who'd suffered injuries, including three adults severely injured.

All four were rushed to a local hospital, including a child who was evaluated. The extent of the child's injuries was unclear as of Sunday morning.

Investigations revealed that a "large quantity" of fireworks ignited, causing an explosion. In addition to the injuries, a vehicle was set on fire in the explosion.

No additional details, including how the fireworks were ignited, were immediately made available.