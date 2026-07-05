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Inland Empire fireworks incident leaves 3 severely injured, vehicle on fire

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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An incident involving fireworks left three people severely injured and a child hospitalized in Chino on the Fourth of July, authorities said.

According to the Chino Police Department, officers responded to reports of a vehicle fire on the 5600 block of D Street at about 8:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found four victims who'd suffered injuries, including three adults severely injured.

All four were rushed to a local hospital, including a child who was evaluated. The extent of the child's injuries was unclear as of Sunday morning.

Investigations revealed that a "large quantity" of fireworks ignited, causing an explosion. In addition to the injuries, a vehicle was set on fire in the explosion.

No additional details, including how the fireworks were ignited, were immediately made available.

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