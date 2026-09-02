Chino man with elaborate home garden says he faces more fines despite complying with city demands

A Chino man with an elaborate home garden that has drawn scrutiny from neighbors and city leaders, resulting in fines, says that he is being subjected to more penalties despite adhering to city guidelines.

Michael Sherman, who previously spoke with CBS LA in April about his so-called Food Forest, paid yet another code enforcement fine on Wednesday. He said it's just one of many that he's had to pay for his garden filled with fruits like squash, aloe vera, sunflowers, radishes and more.

"Five hundred dollars now, and then another $500 if I don't comply by the 16th of this month," Sherman said.

Michael Sherman's so-called "Food Forest" at his Chino home in June 2026. Michael Sherman

He was initially fined $750 for the garden, which they referred to as overgrown vegetation, in April. Since then, he says he's made plenty of changes, like removing some bushes, trimming back overgrowth and cutting trees to match the city's code enforcement guidelines.

"It's so you can see pedestrians walking, and that makes sense. I agree with that," Sherman said.

What doesn't make sense, Sherman says, is another violation that he received last week. A Chino city spokesperson told CBS LA that they are trying to work with him and that, though progress has been made, the violations will continue until he removes or trims remaining overgrown vegetation.

Michael Sherman's home garden in April 2026. CBS LA

Sherman said he's hopeful he won't have to get rid of more food that he puts on the table for his family.

"It's my way of taking control of my food and my family's food," Sherman said, noting that he wants to keep working with code enforcement to find a solution to the issue. He also plans to appeal the citation.