Chargers fall to 0-6 as Kenneth Walker runs for two TDs in 22-6 loss to Chiefs

Kenneth Walker ran for 128 yards and two touchdowns; Patrick Mahomes finished with 272 yards passing, and the Kansas City Chiefs remained one of the NFL's final three unbeatens with a 22-6 victory over the injury-plagued Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Xavier Worthy had seven catches for 73 yards, and Travis Kelce hauled in five passes for 53, helping the Chiefs (5-0) survive without injured wide receivers Rashee Rice and Tyquan Thornton while keeping the struggling Chargers (0-6) winless.

Kansas City joined San Francisco and Minnesota — both 5-0 and on their bye — as the league's only unbeaten teams.

The game was hardly pretty on either side: Kansas City had to overcome a slew of short-yardage shortcomings and Harrison Butker missed a PAT and a field-goal try, while Los Angeles turned the ball over twice in another dismal offensive performance.

Justin Herbert finished with 204 passing yards and an interception, and the Chargers ended up with 259 yards of total offense.

It was the first matchup between the AFC West rivals since December, when Mahomes tore ligaments in his left knee in a game that eliminated Kansas City from playoff contention. The Chargers won both of their games against the Chiefs last season.

New season, far different result.

Walker, who leads the NFL in rushing, showed exactly why as the Chiefs were adding to their early 3-0 lead. He squirted through a hole at the line of scrimmage, ran away from the last defender and scored from 33 yards out to extend Kansas City's advantage.

Walker added a 2-yard TD plunge later in the half, bouncing away from a defensive tackle and finding a crease into the end zone.

The banged-up Chargers, meanwhile, had no answers when they had the ball.

Herbert threw an inexplicable interception to Jack Cochrane to end a drive, his league-leading eighth pick of the season. Later, the Chargers quarterback ran right into the arms of Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton on third down, forcing Los Angeles to a punt.

The offensive ineptitude wasn't entirely Herbert's fault, though. The Chargers were missing offensive linemen Joe Alt and Kayode Awosika to injuries, along with leading receiver Tre' Harris. And the problems compounded in the second quarter, when wide receiver Ladd McConkey — just back from missing a game with a foot problem — was declared out with a concussion.

The Chargers tried to mount a second-half comeback, driving inside the Kansas City 15. But a run went nowhere and Herbert threw a pair of incompletions, forcing them to kick their second field goal, and the Chiefs controlled the game from there.

Ejections

Chiefs CB Chris Roland-Wallace was ejected for throwing a punch at Chargers RT Alex Harkey early in the fourth quarter.

Injuries

Chargers: CB Deane Leonard (concussion) left in the second half. ... S Derwin James Jr. (hamstring), CB Donte Jackson (hamstring) and EDGE Bud Dupree (neck) were inactive.

Chiefs: RT Jaylon Moore (concussion) left in the second quarter. ... TE Travis Kelce left briefly in the first half with an ankle injury. ... CB Nohl Williams missed a few plays early with a shoulder injury, but finished the game.

Up next

Chargers: Have a much-needed bye week off.

Chiefs: Visit Seattle next Sunday night.