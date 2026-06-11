Chef Keith Corbin reopens acclaimed Alta Adams restaurant in Los Angeles

From prison kitchens to becoming one of the most celebrated chefs in Los Angeles, two-time James Beard Award nominee is reopening his acclaimed restaurant, Alta Adams.

While the restaurant recently closed for a rebrand, Corbin's mission remains the same: giving former inmates the same second chance he received.

"Alta is a restaurant that gives opportunity," Corbin said. "Hires formerly incarcerated."

Corbin's path to the food industry wasn't traditional.

"What drives me to create? Where does the passion come from?" he said. "It comes from poverty. We created lunch from what was in the house, and a lot of times it wasn't very much."

Growing up in Watts, he became involved with gangs and drug dealing. The perils of that kind of life eventually landed him in prison. While incarcerated, Corbin worked in prison kitchens where he rediscovered his passion for cooking.

"I spent 10 years in prison," he said. "You have to get creative with what you make in there."

After his release, Corbin worked his way through the restaurant industry before opening Alta Adams, which quickly became one of the most celebrated restaurants in the country.

"Alta is recognizing those stories, those movements of people, culture and food," Corbin said.

He's committed to creating opportunities for others coming out of the justice system.

"I love the energy," cook Antwan Brewer said. "It's real energy. You could just be yourself."

Some of his employees, like Brewer, have faced similar challenges and said the chance to work in the restaurant has been life-changing.

"You just got to keep fighting," Brewer said. "Through whatever problems that you're going through. You can't let it affect you nor infect you."

Corbin's story reached the national scene when he competed on America's Culinary Cup on CBS. He advanced through multiple rounds against some of the country's top chefs.

A few of the competitors came to a recent dinner Corbin hosted at Alta as part of the reopening.

"I came from England to experience this," said Cara Stadler, winner of America's Culinary Cup. "I mean, his food is incredible to experience it through and through. I feel very honored to have been brought here."

The show's host Padma Lakshmi was also there.

"I'm really proud of America's Culinary Cup," she said. "I think Keith is a great example of what this show is about."

As Alta Adams reopens its doors, Corbin said the success isn't just about awards or television appearances. It's about showing what's possible when people are given a second chance.

"Success for me is not the opportunity to open another location for myself; it's the opportunity to open another location to provide an opportunity for someone else," he said. "Alta belongs to the people."