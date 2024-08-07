Chatsworth street filled with illegally dumped construction debris

Sanitation crews were in Chatsworth Wednesday to clean up a city street that looks more like a landfill after someone illegally dumped tons of construction debris onto it.

On the dead-end side of the road off the 118 Freeway Desoto offramp, parts of toilets, nails, wood and other junk is cluttered on the road. Volunteers had just cleared the area Friday.

LA City Councilmember John Lee said cleaning up illegal dumping of this size requires special equipment and a crew to start the process. The person who did it is unknown at this time.

"This person is a criminal who did this," said cleanup volunteer Mark Hovater. "This is outrageous that someone would drop this type of thing on our streets and we got to catch these people and do something about it."

In a statement, Lee said:

Those engaging in illegal dumping need to be held accountable for their actions, and my office will be introducing legislation in the near future to bolster our ability to do just that.