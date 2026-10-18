LAPD seeking help finding Chatsworth hit-and-run driver who killed man in his 60s

Los Angeles police are seeking help from the public as they search for an alleged hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a pedestrian in his 60s early Sunday morning in the Chatsworth area.

According to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department, officers said the crash happened at around 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of De Soto Avenue and Lassen Street, where a dark-colored SUV, possibly a black BMW, struck the victim, who was walking inside a crosswalk.

"The hit-and-run vehicle stopped momentarily along the curb just south of Lassen Street before fleeing southbound without stopping, identifying self, or rendering aid as required by law," the release said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics. He has not yet been identified pending notification of next of kin.

A standing reward of up to $50,000 is offered to anyone with information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect through the Los Angeles Administrative Code's Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund.

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the crash or who may know more is urged to contact Valley Traffic Division detectives at 818-644-8117 or 818-644-8114.