Chambers Fire burning in Hemet amid high-powered winds battering Southern California

Firefighters are battling a fast-moving brush fire in Hemet.

The blaze, being called the Chambers Fire, was first reported at around 6:10 p.m. near Chambers Street and Gilbert Street, according to the Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department.

A photo of the Chambers Fire burning in Hemet on Jan. 20, 2025. @sourskittlol/X

Multiple water-dropped aircraft were requested to assist with the firefight, as the flames moved towards Domenigoni Parkway. They say that forward progress has been halted as the fire burns in a remote part of the city.

Much of Southern California is under red flag warning due to the strong winds and dry conditions that present high fire danger. National Weather Service officials said that winds between 25 to 40 mph were expected with some gusts reaching up to 60 mph.

The Chambers Fire burning in Hemet from SkyCal. KCAL News

With SkyCal over the scene, a hand crew could be seen dousing the flames just a few feet ahead of a fire dozer following close behind.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.