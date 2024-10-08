Cedars-Sinai and former OB/GYN face lawsuit from 35 former female patients

Nearly three dozen women filed lawsuits against Cedars-Sinai and one of their former doctors on Tuesday for decades of alleged sexual misconduct.

"The two things that all of the patients have in common is the fact that they were exposed to a known serial sexual predator by Cedars-Sinai Medical Center—and the fact that all of them are female who were simply seeking medical care for themselves and their unborn children," attorney Anthony T. DiPietro said.

The lawsuit filed on behalf of 35 former patients outlines claims that OB/GYN Barry J. Brock allegedly sexually exploited and abused women while they were receiving care. The attorneys claimed the center knew about the alleged abuse but allowed him to continue practicing medicine for decades.

"But instead of protecting its patients, the only thing Cedars did was lie, gaslight, and help cover up Brock's crimes—while exposing a countless number of unsuspecting patients to a known serial sexual predator," DiPietro said. "Cedars-Sinai must be held accountable for enabling and covering up Brock's abuse."

The hospital suspended Brock earlier this year after multiple complaints from patients. The company barred him from practicing medicine at the center and reported the complaints to the California Medical Board. Even though the hospital suspended him, DiPietro claims Brock contacted former patients and told them he was retiring.

Gerry Boughan / Getty Images

"The type of behavior alleged about Dr. Barry Brock is counter to Cedars-Sinai's core values and the trust we strive to earn every day with our patients," a Cedars-Sinai spokesperson stated. "We recognize the legal process must now take its course, and we remain committed to Cedars-Sinai's sacred healing mission and serving our community."

Brock's office did not have a statement when KCAL News reached out on Oct. 8.