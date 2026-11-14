CBS LA is live from the Kids' Choice Awards Orange Carpet

Kids are taking over Hollywood this Saturday, and CBS LA will be there for all the fun.

The Kids' Choice Awards Live From the Orange Carpet will capture some of the best moments with Kalyna Astrinos and Jasmine Viel as stars of all ages arrive ahead of the big show. The show airs from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. PDT on CBS LA on KCAL and streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.

The Kids' Choice Awards is Nickelodeon's biggest night celebrating the stars and entertainment that kids love most. It is packed with slime, unforgettable surprises and fan-voted winners. This year's ballot has 36 categories for film, television, music, gaming, sports and more.

This year's host is singer-songwriter and YouTuber Alex Warren and nominees include Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter. And for the first time, the show is airing on CBS, with a simulcast on Nickelodeon and streaming on Paramount+.

The Kids' Choice Awards Live From the Orange Carpet airs from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. PDT on CBS LA on KCAL and streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.

How to watch: