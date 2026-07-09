CBS LA Cares kicks off its 2nd Annual Boys and Girls Club Supply Drive
CBS LA Cares is teaming up with the Boys and Girls Club for a second year to help students prepare for a new school year. The station's 2nd Annual Supply Drive kicks off July 13th with a number of drop-off locations across Southern California.
You can help kids go back to school with all the supplies they need, or you can donate supplies to support the Metro LA Boys and Girls Clubs' after-school programs. This year, supporters can drop off supplies and sporting equipment at participating Planet Fitness gyms.
The BGCMLA serves more than 2,000 kids by providing academic support, school supplies, nutritious meals, sports equipment, mental health resources, and safe spaces where everyone can learn and play.
To donate, scan the QR code below or click on the link and donate directly from the Amazon Wish List.
The goal of the supply drive is to support youth and their families, as well as staff for the upcoming year.
If possible, please donate items in bulk. Items that are needed include:
Writing and Note-Taking:
- Pens (blue, black and red)
- Pencils (No. 2 pencils are often required)
- Colored pencils
- Markers (washable and and permanent)
- Highlighters
- Notebooks (spiral-bound, composition books)
- Loose-leaf paper (lined, graph paper)
- Index cards
- Sticky Notes
Personal Items & Misc.
- Hand sanitizer
- Tissues
- Hole punchers and labels
- Small stapler and staples
Math & Science
- Ruler (with both inches and centimeters)
- Compass
- Calculator (basic and scientific)
- Graph paper
Art Supplies:
- Construction Paper
- Scissors (child-safe for younger students)
- Glue sticks or liquid glue
- Paint (watercolor and acrylic)
- Paintbrushes
- Crayons
Participating Planet Fitness Locations:
- Planet Fitness - Paramount: 14601 Lakewood Blvd.
- Planet Fitness - Diamond Bar: 2797 S. Diamond Bar Blvd.
- Planet Fitness - Studio City: 12050 Ventura Blvd.
- Planet Fitness - Los Angeles (Washington & Hoover): 1122 W. Washington Blvd.
- Planet Fitness - Alhambra: 610 E. Valley Blvd.
- Planet Fitness - Duarte: 1193 Huntington Drive