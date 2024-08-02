Cause of Nixon Fire revealed as evacuations remain for Riverside County residents

The cause of the Nixon Fire — which sent Riverside County residents fleeing from their homes and burned more than 5,000 acres — has been revealed by law enforcement officials.

AGUANGA, CALIFORNIA - JULY 29: Stairs are all that remain from a destroyed trailer home during the Nixon Fire with evacuation orders in the area on July 29, 2024 near Aguanga, California. The wildfire in Riverside County has scorched 3,700 acres thus far. 726,000 acres have burned in California so far this year- more than five times the average for this point in the summer. / Getty Images

The wildfire was reported Monday afternoon in the small town of Aguanga before spreading east toward the Beauty Mountain Wilderness area, which is about 15 miles south of Anza. Four structures have been destroyed since the blaze sparked near Tule Valley Road and Nixon Boulevard, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.

It's currently the largest actively burning fire in Riverside County.

Meanwhile, evacuations remain in place for residents in the area — a searchable map of the latest mandatory evacuation orders and warnings can be found here.

As of Friday afternoon, the wildfire has burned 5,222 acres and is 21% contained, Cal Fire said.

Later in the day, Cal Fire officials announced that investigators determined it was an electrical fire caused by a privately owned electrical panel. The agency did not say who owns the panel or specify whether negligence is suspected or not.

More than 1,000 firefighters are still working to fully contain the blaze and keep it from spreading further.

In an update Friday, Riverside County Fire Operations Section Chief Andrew Bennett said that a firefighting crew was going to carry out a 24-hour shift and battle through challenges such as steep, rugged terrain.

Images show thick, billowing plumes of smoke wafting through areas left scorched by the blaze, with piles of blackened debris seen amid burnt trees and shrubbery.

A care and reception center for those who have been evacuated from their homes is open at Hamilton High School, located at 57430 Mitchell Road in Anza, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. There is also an animal evacuation center open at Temecula High School.

More information for those affected can be found here.