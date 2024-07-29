Riverside County firefighters work to extinguish 300-acre Nixon Fire

Firefighters are working to extinguish a nearly 300-acre fire that erupted in a small town in southeastern Riverside County Monday afternoon.

The Nixon Fire began just before 12:30 p.m. near Tule Valley Road and Richard Nixon Boulevard in Aguanga. It started at about five acres but then exploded to 295 acres within two hours. Firefighters said it was moving east.

Firefighters issued evacuation orders for RVC-TULE2-A, RVC-TULE2-B, RVC-TULE4, RVC-TULE6, RVC-TULE7, RVC-TULE8, CBI-CAHUILLA1-B, RVC-2327-A, RVC-2327-B, RVC-TABLEMT4 and RVC-TABLEMT5. They issued warnings for RVC-TULE1, RVC-TULE3, RVC-TULE5, RVC-LAKERIVERSIDEESTATES4, CBI-CAHUILLA1-A, RVC-2369, RVC-TABLEMT2, RVC-TABLEMT3, RVC-TABLEMT6 and RVC-2280

Here is a map outlining those areas; yellow indicates a warning, while red indicates an order. These orders and warnings are subject to change. The department will update this interactive map with up-to-date orders and warnings. Cal Fire will typically post changes to their social media accounts, too.

A map outlining the evacuation orders and warnings related to the Nixon Fire in Aguanga. Cal Fire

Cal Fire and the Riverside County Fire Department set up a care and reception center for evacuated residents at Temecula Valley High School at 31555 Rancho Vista Road, Temecula. Animal services will be there to help people with pets.