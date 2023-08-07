Watch CBS News
Carson shooting: Man shot dead by L.A. County sheriff's deputies

An unidentified man was killed in a deputy-involved shooting in Carson early Monday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff's homicide detectives were called to the scene on the 17400 block of South Central Avenue in Carson Monday morning following a shooting reported at about 2:20 a.m. KCAL News

Sheriff's homicide detectives were called to the scene on the 17400 block of South Central Avenue in Carson Monday morning following a shooting reported at about 2:20 a.m.

A suspect was declared dead at the scene outside a gas station. No deputies were injured.

Deputies were reportedly responding to a report of a man with a gun at the time of the incident.

No further details were released by the department.

August 7, 2023

