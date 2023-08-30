Carson homeowners tied up during home invasion robbery; suspects outstanding
Authorities are investigating a home invasion robbery that happened in Carson early Wednesday afternoon.
According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, two suspects broke into a home in the 1000 block of Lomita Boulevard and tied the homeowners up before robbing them.
At this point it's still unclear what the suspects took.
They were last seen fleeing from the area in a black sedan.
