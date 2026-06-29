Carson casket wrapping service customizes the burial experience

There's a growing trend in the funeral industry called casket wrapping, which offers decked-out, decorated coffins.

One South Bay couple shares how they blend creativity with compassion through their business, Parting Wishes, helping families fulfill their loved ones' wishes.

For Chastity and Douglas Mulipola, a casket is a canvas. With a computer and a digital cutting machine, they create and apply vinyl wraps, just like the ones for cars, except these are for your loved one's final vehicles.

"It truly is heart work, cause it's a lot of heart that goes into it," Chastity said.

Chastity Mulipola customizes a casket with vinyl wrapping. CBS LA

They post the gallery of their work on social media, showing their trademark blend of photos and ethnic design, as visual storytelling is part of their Polynesian heritage.

"We're Samoan and our people, we put tribals on everything…," Chastity said, and they have put just about anything you can imagine on the exterior of metal, wood, and even cloth caskets destined for cremation.

Each job begins with a conversation about the life they are helping to celebrate.

"We ask them about their loved one, what they liked, what they were into, their favorite colors." They say football team designs are popular, as well as the typical heavenly clouds.

"Whether I'm designing it or she's designing it, I could be doing it late at night, and you know, I start to get a little emotional here and there, you know, just cause memories of the person," Douglas said.

They started making casket wraps seven years ago, and it has taken them across the country, from Texas and Utah to Washington and Hawaii.

Start to finish, it takes a few days and costs anywhere form $1,500 to $3,000 and up.

"You really feel good about yourself helping that family send their loved one off right," Douglas said.