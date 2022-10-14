Carjacking victim killed after being dragged by stolen vehicle during pursuit with police in South LA

One person was killed Thursday evening during a wild pursuit in Inglewood, after they were dragged from the back of their vehicle, which had just been stolen.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances leading up to the incident, which began at around 5 p.m. In an incident report they revealed that detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department's Gang and Narcotic Division were "conducting surveillance" on a murder suspect in the 5900 block of 7th Avenue when they saw him get into a vehicle and drive away.

When they attempted to perform a traffic stop, the suspect failed to pull over, prompting pursuit. That pursuit lasted for a short time until the suspect crashed on Florence Avenue and Haas Avenue, where he exited the vehicle and carjacked another person.

The suspect then took off in the vehicle, dragging the victim behind as they fled from police. The pursuit came to an end when the suspect collided with a Los Angeles Police Department patrol vehicle near Florence Ave. and Prairie Ave., rolling onto its side.

Even after the crash, the suspect refused to surrender to authorities for a lengthy amount of time, barricading inside of the vehicle, until they were finally taken into custody at around 7:55 p.m, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Police reported that the man arrested is a suspect in a murder, but would not provide further details.

Video posted to social media show the car resting on it's side surrounding by law enforcement vehicles.

Los Angeles Fire Department officials said that two people were taken to nearby hospitals with injuries.

As the investigation continued, drivers were encouraged to seek alternate routes. Those heading through the area were diverted around the crime scene.