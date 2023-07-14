Car plows all the way through Pomona office building

It was a destructive drive-through crash, as a car plowed all the way through a Pomona office building early Thursday morning, causing massive damage.

The accident happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of N. Main Street. The building is somehow connected to a church.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and located a vehicle that went through the building and came out the other side.

Two people in the vehicle were transported to Pomona Valley Hospital, their condition is not known at this time.

No one was in the building at the time of the accident.

