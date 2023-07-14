Watch CBS News
Local News

Car plows all the way through Pomona office building

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Car crashes through building in Pomona
Car crashes through building in Pomona 01:08

It was a destructive drive-through crash, as a car plowed all the way through a Pomona office building early Thursday morning, causing massive damage.

The accident happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of  N. Main Street. The building is somehow connected to a church.

pomona-crash-2.jpg
A car crashed all the way through a Pomona office building, causing massive destruction KEYNEWS.TV

Firefighters arrived at the scene and located a vehicle that went through the building and came out the other side.

Two people in the vehicle were transported to Pomona Valley Hospital, their condition is not known at this time.

No one was in the building at the time of the accident. 

pomona-crash.jpg
A car plows all the way through a Pomona office building early Thursday morning  KEYNEWS.TV
KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on July 14, 2023 / 9:12 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.