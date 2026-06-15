Dog fatally shot by LAPD officers in San Fernando Valley after responding to report of "screaming woman"

A dog was fatally shot by the Los Angeles Police Department after they responded to an apartment building in Canoga Park on Sunday night.

The LAPD said the incident took place around 8:55 p.m. in the 7500 block of Jordan Avenue. Officers responded to a radio call of a "screaming woman" inside an apartment unit.

When officers arrived, they met with the person who reported the incident. Officers were directed to a unit where they began talking to the woman.

The LAPD says that while they were speaking with the woman, her large dog was by her side, barking at officers. The officers instructed the woman to secure her dog, and she briefly closed her door.

When she re-opened her door, the LAPD alleged that the dog exited the apartment and charged one of the officers. An officer-involved shooting took place.

The dog was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman cooperated with the investigation. Force Investigation Division investigators responded to the scene and are continuing to investigate the incident.

No community members or officers were injured during the incident.