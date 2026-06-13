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Camp Pendleton Marine Corps Base allegedly breached by pair of suspects, leading to manhunt

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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A pair of suspects are accused of breaching Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, leading to a six-hour manhunt and pursuit, according to authorities.

In a post to social media, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service said the "high-stakes security breach" involved multiple federal, state and local agencies.

The pursuit began with local law enforcement, and the two suspects eventually breached a base gate. At one point, they abandoned their vehicle and fled on foot near base housing.

After they fled, a six-hour manhunt ensued. 

The suspects, who remain unidentified publicly, were eventually caught by military and law enforcement personnel and taken into custody. About 51 kilograms, or approximately 112 pounds, of cocaine and fentanyl were seized. 

Authorities weren't specific on when the incident took place. No additional details were immediatley made available.

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