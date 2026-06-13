Camp Pendleton Marine Corps Base allegedly breached by pair of suspects, leading to manhunt

A pair of suspects are accused of breaching Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, leading to a six-hour manhunt and pursuit, according to authorities.

In a post to social media, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service said the "high-stakes security breach" involved multiple federal, state and local agencies.

The pursuit began with local law enforcement, and the two suspects eventually breached a base gate. At one point, they abandoned their vehicle and fled on foot near base housing.

After they fled, a six-hour manhunt ensued.

The suspects, who remain unidentified publicly, were eventually caught by military and law enforcement personnel and taken into custody. About 51 kilograms, or approximately 112 pounds, of cocaine and fentanyl were seized.

Authorities weren't specific on when the incident took place. No additional details were immediatley made available.