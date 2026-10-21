Driver charged with murder after fatal crash at Ventura County Costco gas pumps

A driver has been charged with murder after a crash near Costco gas pumps in Camarillo that left a 28-year-old man dead on Tuesday.

In a news release, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the Costco parking lot, in the 400 block of W. Ventura Boulevard, after learning that a man had been struck by a car.

Upon arrival, witnesses pointed deputies to the suspect, 35-year-old Agoura Hills resident Abba Bryski, who was detained at the scene.

The victim of the crash, only identified as a man from Modesto, was pronounced dead after being taken to a nearby hospital, deputies said.

"Detectives with the Sheriff's Major Crimes Bureau assumed responsibility for the investigation and are actively investigating the incident as a homicide," the news release said.

Bryski was booked at the Ventura County Jail on one count of murder, according to the news release. Investigators did not provide further details on the circumstances leading up to the crash or Bryski's charge.

"The cause and manner of the death will be determined by the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office," deputies said. "This investigation is ongoing."

Anyone who knows more was urged to contact Detective Erik Hernandez at 805-384-4729 or Detective Gerardo Cruz at 805-384-4726.