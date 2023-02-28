Caltrans starts escorts to San Bernardino Mountain communities after multi-day closure

In the dark, drivers were finally escorted up to their San Bernardino mountain homes. Some have been sitting and waiting for hours — others several days — after a historic snowstorm blocked roadways in and out of the area.

"I've only been waiting a short time," said driver Mike Grudek. "Other people have been waiting for three days."

Highway 18 is one of the several San Bernardino mountain roads under a hard closure because a massive amount of snowfall made travel near impossible.

"Everything is down to one lane with cars blocking the roads," said Grudek.

Caltrans starts to escort residents back to their homes after a historic snowstorm closed the area for a few days. KCAL News

Caltrans escorted Crestline, Lake Arrowhead and Running Springs residents up the incline roads for a few hours before closing the roads again at 9 p.m., to continue plowing one main path for first responders.

However, there are still people snowed in those towns and effectively trapped in their homes.

"We're just out here on our own and usually by now, plows have come by," said Crestline resident Dan. "It just seems like we're being forgotten about."

Dan was trapped in the mountains with his newborn and wife. The family said they were running out of baby formula and were in dire straits, with no estimate on when the roads will be back open.

"We're kind of up the creek right now," said Dan.

Big Bear resident Cat Corliss and other drivers were stranded in the mountain town, running on empty tanks and striking out on finding fuel. One driver said she went to three gas stations and had no luck.

"Letting you know there is absolutely no gas to be found up here," said Corliss.

San Bernardino County said crews are working around the clock to get relief and resources to these trapped communities. They added that public works crews will begin plowing the smaller roads when it is safe to do so.