Long Beach officials confirm first California case of human West Nile virus in 2026

Long Beach city officials have confirmed California's first human case of West Nile virus in 2026.

In a news release shared Friday, the Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services said that the person was hospitalized with "neuroinvasive illness" and has since been recovering at home.

"While there have been WNV positive mosquito detections in California, including in Long Beach, this is the first symptomatic case reported in California for the 2026 season," the release said.

Health officials said that West Nile virus typically spreads through the bite of an infected Culex mosquito. While most people who get infected with WNV have no symptoms, one in 150 may develop more serious illnesses like brain inflammation, paralysis or death. Typical symptoms include fever, rash, body aches, headache, nausea and vomiting.

They advised anyone exhibiting such symptoms to seek immediate medical care.

"The risk of WNV and other mosquito-borne diseases increases during hot weather, typically from June to October," officials said. "People who are over 55 years old or have chronic health conditions are at higher risk for severe illness."

Acting Long Beach City Health Officer Dr. Cliff Okada urged residents to take several precautions to prevent infection, including:

using insect repellent to prevent mosquito bites

wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants if spending time outdoors during dawn or dusk

install or repair window screens

remove standing water around their homes

report increased mosquito activity so health officials can take action

People seeking further information or who wish to know more about how to protect themselves from mosquito bites was asked to contact the city's mosquito hotline at 562-570-4132.



Health officials said the risk of West Nile virus and other mosquito-

borne diseases increases during hot weather, typically from June to October.

WNV spreads through the bite of an infected Culex mosquito.

Symptoms of may include fever, body aches, rash, nausea, vomiting and

headaches. Most people infected have no symptoms; approximately one in 150 may

develop more serious disease, such as brain inflammation, paralysis or death.

Those who are over 55 years old or have chronic health conditions are

at higher risk for severe illness. People with these symptoms should seek

immediate medical care.

There is no vaccine or treatment for West Nile virus.

Acting City Health Officer Dr. Cliff Okada urged residents to take the

following precautions:

-- Dump and drain standing water around your home.

-- Prevent mosquito bites by applying insect repellent with EPA-

registered active ingredients such as DEET, picaridin, IR3535 or lemon

eucalyptus before going outside.

-- Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants if spending time outside

during dawn and dusk.

-- Install or repair door and window screens.

Additional information about mosquito prevention and West Nile virus

is available at longbeach.gov/mosquitoes.