Proposition 43 rejected by California voters, AP projects

California voters have rejected Proposition 43, the ballot measure aimed at making it harder to enact local tax measures, AP projects.

Prop 43 would have made it harder to increase local tax rates by raising the voting threshold for approval.

Under current California law, citizen-proposed local tax measures require a simple majority (more than 50%) to pass, while taxes introduced by local governments require approval from two-thirds of voters.

Prop. 43 supporters, including the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association and California Taxpayers Association, said the measure builds on the landmark Prop. 13.

Passed in 1978, Prop. 13 overhauled California's property tax system and required a two-thirds majority to approve all state tax increases and local special tax hikes.

Supporters claim court rulings created a "loophole" that allowed local tax increases to pass by a simple majority if a community initiative introduced the proposal.

"Californians are paying billions in new or higher taxes they would not have to pay if it weren't for these loopholes," supporters wrote in the California Voter Guide. "Prop. 43 closes these loopholes and restores the two-thirds vote requirement to pass local special taxes."

Critics of Prop. 43, including California Professional Firefighters, California Federation of Teachers and Nurse Alliance of SEIU CA, said the measure would make it harder for cities and counties to provide critical services.

"Prop. 43 places a nearly impossible threshold to advance local taxes, requiring 66.6% approval," said Sara Sadhwani, a politics professor at Pomona College. "Very difficult to achieve in this day and age, especially when it comes to increases in taxes."

Critics of the measure also argue that Prop 43 would "make it easier for corporate special interests to avoid paying their fair share" and harm critical public services.

"Without adequate funding, 911 response times are slower, fire stations sit understaffed, and families wait longer for help when every second counts," critics wrote in the California Voter Guide.

They added that the measure would allow a minority of voters to overrule the majority's decision to fund infrastructure repairs, schools and healthcare.

"It empowers just over one-third of voters to block what nearly 67% want. It puts the out-voted minority in charge — even if they are extremists," critics wrote in their voter guide statement.