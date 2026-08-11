California Uber, Lyft drivers win union recognition

Uber and Lyft drivers across California gathered in Los Angeles on Tuesday, where they claimed what they call one of the "largest new organizing victories in modern labor history."

Members of the California Gig Workers Union said they expect to be certified as the collective bargaining representative for California Uber and Lyft drivers after a 30-day waiting period. They say they were informed that they'd reached the threshold required to represent California drivers by the Public Employment Relations Board on Friday.

"On August 7, 2026, we won," said CGWU member Joseph Augusto, a longtime Uber and Lyft driver from San Francisco. "We have won our union, and the lives of hundreds of thousands of drivers in California are going to change because we have finally won a real voice."

Augusto cited last year's passage of Assembly Bill 1340, a law that required ridshare companies to negotiate with unions in good faith.

In statements, Uber and Lyft vowed to work closely with the newly formed union.

"This certification is the next step in delivering on AB 1340, a historic compromise that gives drivers a pathway to representation while preserving the independence and flexibility they've consistently said they value the most," Uber said in a statement. "We look forward to our work ahead with the California Gig Workers Union and the state."

"As this new process moves forward, we're committed to engaging in good faith. Lyft does well when drivers do well, and we'll stay focused on helping drivers succeed while keeping rideshare affordable and dependable for everyone who counts on it," Lyft said.

Union members said they hope their actions can inspire similar unions and legislation in other states. Similar legislation has been signed in recent months in Illinois and Massachusetts.