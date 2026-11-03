What time do polls open and close for the midterms in California on Election Day?

Voters in California will weigh in on several key issues in the 2026 midterm election, including who the next governor will be.

All ballots in the state of California must be cast in person or returned by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Here's what to know about when polls open and close on Nov. 3.

What time do polls open in California?

Polls in California open at 7 a.m. on Election Day.

At that time, poll workers loudly announce, "The polls are open," officially allowing voters to enter and to cast their ballot.

Voters who arrive before a location has opened must wait until poll workers officially announce they are open. According to the California Secretary of State's Office, voters cannot cast their ballots until the announcement is made.

What time do polls close in California?

Polls close in California at 8 p.m. on Election Day.

When polls are closing, a poll worker will announce, "The polls are closed."

Anyone in line before 8 p.m. will still be allowed to cast their ballot, according to the California Secretary of State. Even if the line is long, officials encourage people to stay in line until they are able to vote.

A poll worker will stand at the end of the line at a polling location to inform anyone who has arrived after polls have officially closed.

Ballots must be returned to a ballot drop-off box or a polling place on Election Day by 8 p.m. Ballots returned after 8 p.m. will not be counted.

Can I mail my ballot on Election Day?

Ballots that are mailed in must be postmarked no later than Election Day. If voters are mailing their ballots on Election Day, it must be hand-stamped and postmarked by a postal employee inside a U.S. Post Office.

When does voter registration end for the 2026 midterm elections in California?

Eligible citizens who have not yet registered to vote may do so in-person on Election Day at their local county election office or any in-person at a polling location within their county.

Use this link to find a polling place near you.