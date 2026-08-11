Thousand Oaks private university reinstates women's lacrosse, avoids lawsuit

After it was announced last spring that the California Lutheran University women's lacrosse team was folding, student-athletes fought back in court and got it reinstated.

Junior Shea Simpson couldn't be happier to be back on the field for practice after an emotionally tumultuous last few months.

"Three days after the season, we were told that our team would be discontinued," Simpson said.

The lacrosse defender says they ended the last two seasons on a high note, with nine incoming freshmen committed.

But in April, Athletic Director Howard Davis said, "While this was an incredibly difficult decision, it allows us to better focus on the strength and competitive success of our remaining 22 varsity programs."

Simpson said the athletic director told her that they would open the transfer portal, so she could play lacrosse at a different university.

But, with an uncommon major, transferring wasn't an option for her, and she felt betrayed by her school. "I think it was pretty heartbreaking the way they handled it," Simpson said.

So, the teammates started a petition and met with Davis. But when that didn't work, parents and alumni suggested legal action.

Attorney Arthur Bryant has been fighting sex discrimination cases since 1985 and said it was a flagrant violation of Title IX.

He says Title IX requires that any university receiving federal funding must have men's and women's sports programs proportional to the school's student body. But in 2025, Cal Lutheran had 55 percent female students, but only 38 percent were female athletes.

"It would have had to add 227 women to the program to have equality before they took Lacrosse away. But then they were taking away lacrosse, which is 15 more people. So they would have had to add 242 to the program," Bryant said.

In May, Bryant and his team threatened to file a class-action lawsuit unless the school reinstated the women's lacrosse team and hired a gender-equity specialist. On July 6, the school announced it would do just that.

After Davis retired as the school's athletic director, University President John Nunes issued the following statement: "Howard has served Cal Lutheran with distinction over the last three years, and we are deeply grateful for his leadership and commitment to our student-athletes."

Back on the field, Simpson said she's proud of her team and the school for doing the right thing.

"Now I know what it takes to really stand up for yourself. And I really hope that next season, we can use this as a motivation to come back stronger," she said.