California Lottery asks for $2.9 million Mega Millions winner to claim prize before expiration

The California Lottery is looking for the winner of a $2.9 million Mega Millions ticket purchased in West Los Angeles last year, and there are only two days left to claim it.

The ticket for the December 12, 2023 drawing came from the SK gas station at 11280 National Boulevard, and the clock is ticking to redeem the winnings, as it expires 5 p.m. Friday, June 7.

The ticket matched the numbers 8, 23, 44, 45 and 53, just missing the Mega Number 3 the night of the drawing.

Anyone with that winning ticket can take it to one of California Lottery's nine offices across the state, or fill out paperwork found here, with the ticket and paperwork postmarked on or before Saturday, June 8.

Mega Millions winners who match five numbers have 180 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize.

It the ticket goes unclaimed, the $2.9 million will go to public schools in California.