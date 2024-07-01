California legislature calls for $100 million in federal funding to clean up Tustin Hangar

US Navy promises to send $27 million to help with Tustin hangar fire cleanup

The California State Assembly unanimously approved a joint resolution calling for $100 million in federal funds to help clean up the disastrous Tustin Hangar fire.

"The continued, overwhelming support for SJR 13 shows that when it comes to the needs of our communities, party lines don't matter," said State Senator Josh Newman, who authored the resolution.

The funds from the resolution, SJR 13, will help Tustin recover from the financial stress of the cleanup and mitigation efforts after scientists detected asbestos in the debris that spread to homes, schools and parks surrounding the World War 2 hangar. It also called on President Joe Biden to declare the fire a national emergency.

"The City of Tustin strongly supports SJR 13, which will help assure funds are available to make our community and its finances whole in the wake of the Navy North Hangar Fire," Tustin Mayor Austin Lumbard said. "This crucial resolution continues to receive strong bipartisan support in the Assembly, just as it did in the Senate."

The fire sparked on Nov. 7, 2023, but flare-ups popped up for nearly a month. When firefighters finally extinguished the blaze, it had completely destroyed the historic structure. Despite the inferno finally being extinguished, the lasting effects, such as the debris emitting asbestos into the air, sparked a massive cleanup effort to find and dispose of any pieces from the charred hangar.

Senator Newman's office said it affected more than 1,500 homes, 29 schools, and 14,000 residents.

Last month, the US Navy, which owns the hangar, sent $27 million to Tustin to help with the cleanup effort.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The Navy and city leaders haven't decided what to do with what's left of the hangar or what will eventually become of the property.