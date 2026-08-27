California lawmakers pass ban on disposable nicotine vapes

California lawmakers on Wednesday passed legislation that would ban disposable nicotine vapes.

If Gov. Gavin Newsom signs off on Assembly Bill 762, the new law would make the importation and manufacturing of disposable vapes illegal in the state beginning on Jan. 1, 2027. The legislation would also prohibit anyone from selling e-cigarettes starting on Jan. 1, 2028.

Anyone who violates the proposed ban could be fined $500.

"We are hopeful the governor will recognize the threat these devices pose to our communities and that the costs of cleaning up the mess these devices leave are borne by ratepayers," said Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin, who represents Thousand Oaks and introduced the bill.

Supporters of the bill argued that battery-powered e-cigarettes often end up in the trash, where they can create a fire hazard at landfills or litter the ground, leaching toxic chemicals into waterways. They cited a 2024 study from the CDC Foundation that found that Americans throw away 500,000 vapes a day.

"It is against common sense to pollute our land and water for an electronic product that is used just a few times, serves no beneficial purpose, and creates hazardous waste," said Jenn Engstrom, state director of California Public Interest Research Group or CALPIRG. "We're hopeful California will continue to be a leader in waste reduction by prohibiting this unnecessary and harmful product."

CALPIRG added that manufacturing vapes requires copper wire and lithium, arguing that those metals could be used to create electric car batteries instead.

In 2022, California voters approved Proposition 31, which reaffirmed a ban on flavored tobacco, which included cigarettes and vapes.