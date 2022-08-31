California ISO warns of possible flex alerts during heat wave

With triple digit temperatures expected to hit the Southland over coming days, the California Independent System Operator on Tuesday warned that they could ask residents to cut power usage during peak hours to prevent strain on the state's power grid.

The heat wave, expected to last through next week, has already brought sweltering weather to Southern California, with some regions hitting 110 degrees on Monday and Tuesday, with the hottest temps expected over the Labor Day Weekend, and as a result, Cal-ISO is worried that the amount of residents relying on air conditioning and other large appliances to stay cool could bring rolling power outages.

As a result, they issued a warning to the public that a flex alert, which calls for voluntary power conservation during the peak hours of operation from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

"Lowering electricity use during that time will ease strain on the system, and prevent more drastic measures, including rotating power outages,"Cal-ISO said, noting that the peak electricity demand could exceed 48,000 megawatts on Monday - the highest of the year.

Residents are urged to turn off unnecessary lights and appliances and completely shut down or at least set their thermostats to 78 degrees or higher.

Cal-ISO has already issued a Restricted Maintenance Operations order that begins Wednesday and runs through next Tuesday, limiting maintenance operations between noon and 10 p.m. each day to ensure all power systems remain in service.

A flex alert was issued on Aug. 17 as well, when temperatures exceeded 100 degrees.