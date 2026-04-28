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California Highway Patrol officers arrest dirt bike rider after South LA pursuit

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
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Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS LA

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The California Highway Patrol is in pursuit of a dirt bike in South Los Angeles.

Officers said they started chasing the rider because of their speed. 

Breaking News : Pursuit by CBS LA on YouTube

Police followed the suspect through South LA and Compton. At times, it appeared that the suspect was recording himself with the CHP vehicles following behind. 

At around 7:30 p.m., the suspect finally came to a stop near S. Ainsworth Street and W. Alondra Boulevard, where he got off the bike and laid on the floor before he was promptly placed in handcuffs by CHP officers. Several onlookers watched from the sidewalk as he was arrested.

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