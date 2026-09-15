Police investigating Cal State Fullerton student's death after fraternity function

Police are investigating the death of a California State University, Fullerton student that happened over the weekend following a fraternity event, according to a news release.

Anthony Joseph Blas, 18, died on Sunday, September 13, just after midnight, according to the Fullerton Police Department release. Officers said that Blas was unresponsive when he was dropped off at the St. Jude Medical Center's emergency department. Despite lifesaving efforts, he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Fullerton police launched an investigation into Blas' death and found that he was "attending a function at an unaffiliated fraternity" near Associated Road and Milton Avenue before he was taken to the hospital.

"Based on the preliminary investigation, alcohol consumption appears to have been a contributing factor in the male's death," the release said. "At this time, hazing is not considered to be a factor, and there is no evidence to suggest foul play."

Police said that Blas' official cause and manner of death would be determined by the Orange County Sheriff-Coroner's Office and that their investigation was active and ongoing.

A Cal State Fullerton spokesperson shared a statement with CBS LA upon request on Tuesday afternoon.

"Cal State Fullerton is aware of the death of a student that occurred over the weekend at an off-campus residence. Our hearts are with the student's family and the campus community during this incredibly difficult time," the statement said, in part.

The statement said that CSUF would provide support and counseling to students and others who may be affected by the death.

Anyone with more information on the incident was urged to contact Fullerton PD Detective Carrillo at 714-738-5361 or submit an anonymous tip at Orange County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-855-847-6227 or at www.occrimestoppers.org.