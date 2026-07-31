Cadet program helps students build teamwork and camaraderie

As students prepare to head back to school, there is a little-known program that promises training in teamwork and camaraderie for students in fourth through 12th grade.

It's the California State Guard's Cadet Corps, and it's been building leaders since 1911.

Long before they're old enough to enlist, students as young as 9 can test the culture to see if it's right for them.

"I started when I was around 12 years old. I was in the seventh grade," Amber Lopez said.

Now four years later, Lopez is a rising junior at Bakersfield High School.

The California State Guard's Cadet Corps has been building leaders since 1911 by training students in fourth through 12th grade teamwork and camaraderie.

"My rank is cadet captain within the 10th Brigade," she said. "The program changed my life."

Zack Lara is a captain in the California Guard and a Marine Corps veteran. But long before he became a Marine, he was a cadet just like the students he helps command today.

"This is where I got my start," Lara said.

The Cadet Corps is one of the state's best-kept secrets. For more than 100 years, it has offered no-cost leadership training at almost 100 Southern California schools, as well as sleep-away retreats.

Graduates of the Cadet Corps have no obligation to enlist in the California State Guard.

"My hope is that when these kids go off to do whether its college career, public service, that they take leadership with them wherever they go," Lara said.

As for Lopez, her plans for after high school are to join the California Highway Patrol. Until then, she'll remain a cadet, continuing her own growth while passing on the leadership skills she's already gained.

"Just enjoying the presence of other cadets and help them with their own personal courage," she said.

To find out if a school near you offers the California Cadet program or to invite the program to your child's campus click on this link.