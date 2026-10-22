CA-60 Freeway ramps closed after Monterey Park PD shooting
One person was rushed to the hospital after being shot by the Monterey Park Police Department on Thursday night.
The Monterey Park Fire Department said the shooting happened at around 6:35 p.m. on Eastern Avenue near East Los Angeles. The California Highway Patrol closed the 60 Freeway on and off-ramps for investigators. Officers also closed both sides of Eastern Avenue for the investigation.
The person's condition was not immediately available.