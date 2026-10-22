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CA-60 Freeway ramps closed after Monterey Park PD shooting

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
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Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS LA

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One person was rushed to the hospital after being shot by the Monterey Park Police Department on Thursday night. 

The Monterey Park Fire Department said the shooting happened at around 6:35 p.m. on Eastern Avenue near East Los Angeles. The California Highway Patrol closed the 60 Freeway on and off-ramps for investigators. Officers also closed both sides of Eastern Avenue for the investigation.

The person's condition was not immediately available. 

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