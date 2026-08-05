Buzzard Fire near I-5 in Kern County burns about 180 acres

A fire near the 5 Freeway on the Tejon Pass burned about 180 acres and prompted evacuation orders on Wednesday, authorities said.

According to Cal Fire, the blaze, dubbed the Buzzard Fire, began around 8:29 a.m. The cause remains under investigation.

Initially reported at 30 acres, the fire ballooned to 180 by 10 a.m.

Cal Fire said the fire was between the communities of Grapevine and Tejon Ranch, an expansive private property in Lebec.

No injuries were reported by 11:50 a.m.

An evacuation order was put into effect, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

"An Evacuation WARNING is in effect in the I-5 north of Lebec Road," the office said. "You should PREPARE to leave. The situation can change very quickly, and visibility in area may be reduced and roads can become blocked. If you require additional time to evacuate, you should leave now."