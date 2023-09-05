Watch CBS News
Local News

Burglary suspect arrested after exchanging fire with Sun Valley homeowner

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

A burglary suspect was taken into custody early Monday morning after attempting to burglarize a home in Sun Valley, exchanging shots with the homeowner during the process. 

According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were sent to the 10000 block of Olivia Terrace at around 7:55 a.m. after learning of shots fired in the area. 

Upon arrival, they learned that a man had broken into a home in the area and exchanged gunshots with the homeowner. He fled from the area after the shooting. 

Eventually, officers were able to locate the man. He was hospitalized due to reported trouble breathing, police said. His condition remains unclear. 

There was no further information provided by investigators. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on September 4, 2023 / 7:20 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.