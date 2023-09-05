Burglary suspect arrested after exchanging fire with Sun Valley homeowner

A burglary suspect was taken into custody early Monday morning after attempting to burglarize a home in Sun Valley, exchanging shots with the homeowner during the process.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were sent to the 10000 block of Olivia Terrace at around 7:55 a.m. after learning of shots fired in the area.

Upon arrival, they learned that a man had broken into a home in the area and exchanged gunshots with the homeowner. He fled from the area after the shooting.

Eventually, officers were able to locate the man. He was hospitalized due to reported trouble breathing, police said. His condition remains unclear.

There was no further information provided by investigators.