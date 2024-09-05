Burglars steal family heirlooms from Westwood home

Security cameras caught a pair of burglars casing a Westwood house before they ransacked the homeowner's closets and stole precious family heirlooms Wednesday evening.

"They were unbelievable," the homeowner said. "It was unbelievable how they were very slick."

While the two burglars cased the home, another one waited in their getaway car on Woodruff Avenue.

"They turn off the whole electricity of the house, the alarm, the cameras, wifi, ring — everything goes off," the homeowner said. "This is a matter of seven, eight minutes,"

The burglary happened around 7:45 a.m. while the homeowner and her family were not home. They broke through a backyard glass door to get inside the house. The homeowner claims they ransacked three different closets, taking the family's heirloom jewelry as well as designer bags and shoes.

The homeowner expressed her frustration after the break-in.

"The state, they need to pay attention," she said. "They are neglecting people. They are looking out for their pockets to get more rich every single day. What's happening to the citizens? We're paying our taxes every year ... How much money do we need to spend to have security in this state?

The woman said she has lived in the neighborhood for 25 years. She built her new home to share with her kids and grandchildren. The Los Angeles Police Department said they are investigating the case but do not have a description of the suspects.

People in the neighborhood shared her views of uneasiness to the point that they may leave the area.

"It's just shocking because this is happening, like every week there is one or two break-ins within just this couple of blocks," Holmby Hills homeowner Wendie Abrams said. "I'm on the verge of wanting to move. I am born and raised in Los Angeles. I am a native. I grew up here. This is not normal at all."

The homeowner said she has no choice but to stay in the neighborhood she's called home for the past two decades.

"I feel horrible. I feel afraid, invaded," she said. "It's a bad feeling that there is no security around, that we don't feel safe in this neighborhood."