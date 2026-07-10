Burglars break into 15 fumigated apartments in Sherman Oaks

A group of thieves cleaned out more than a dozen apartments while the Sherman Oaks building was tented for fumigation.

The residents said they paid for 24-hour security, but the burglars ransacked more than 15 apartments on the final day of fumigation.

Surveillance footage shows one of the men shining a flashlight on the door before opening it. Seconds later, two people with their faces covered and carrying bags walk into the building. Security cameras also caught the flashlight bouncing around an apartment as the suspects searched every room for anything worth stealing.

By the time they were done, residents said tens of thousands of dollars' worth of belongings were gone, including irreplaceable jewelry and electronics.

For one of the homeowners, the circumstances of the burglary have her wondering if there's more to the story.

"It's an inside job. I have no facts to prove that or anything," resident Jean Cooper said. "But, how can you know, having security and the timing of the burglary happening on the last day when the fumigation is gone?"

The Los Angeles Police Department said officers took a report but have not apprehended the suspects.

The fumigation and security companies did not immediately respond to CBS LA for comment.