Burbank teacher's son is charged with murder after she is found dead in the family home

The 25-year-old son of a Burbank teacher who was found dead in her home Tuesday night has been charged with her murder.

Kyle Lombardo is accused of killing his 57-year-old mother, Karyn Lombardo, after what police say was an "altercation in the family home."

Karyn Lombardo had been with the Burbank Unified School District for just over 30 years and for most of her career, she taught at Bret Harte Elementary.

Police and paramedics arrived at Lombardo's Burbank home around 10 p.m. Tuesday "regarding an unconscious female."

Burbank police said officers and paramedics found Lombardo unconscious and despite life-saving measures, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kyle Lombardo, her son, was arrested "based on information obtained and evidence at the scene," police said. Lombardo is being held on $2 million bail.

Authorities have not revealed how Karyn Lombardo was killed. An autopsy is pending, according to the Los Angeles County Medical

Examiner's website.

In a statement announcing the murder case, District Attorney George Gascón said, "Ms. Lombardo, a beloved teacher in the Burbank community, had her life senselessly taken. I want to assure the victim's family and the community that our office is fully committed to seeking justice and accountability in this tragedy."

Burbank Unified School District Superintendent, John M. Paramo said Karyn Lombardo's impact and loss on the community will be felt citywide.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Ms. Lombardo's family and friends and all those whose lives were forever changed for the better by her tireless dedication and service to the youth of Burbank," Paramo said.

Kyle Lombardo is expected to be arraigned Thursday afternoon. He could face a maximum of life in state prison if convicted as charged, according to the District Attorney's Office.