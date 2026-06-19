8 vehicles recovered, multiple arrests made in months-long Burbank car theft investigation

Multiple people have been arrested and at least eight vehicles have been recovered after a months-long investigation by Burbank police into a stolen vehicle operation.

In a news release shared by the Burbank Police Department, officers said that their investigation began in April when they were contacted for a reportedly stolen Range Rover that was taken from a home in an undisclosed part of the city.

"Detectives immediately launched an investigation and utilized multiple investigative tools, including automated license plate reader (ALPR) technology, video camera systems, and digital evidence analysis, to identify a suspect and develop investigate leads," the release said.

They identified 39-year-old Sargis Agabalyan, of North Hollywood, as a suspect in the incident and located him on June 3, while he was arrested while allegedly driving another stolen vehicle.

As they continued investigating the matter, detectives gathered more evidence "indicating his involvement in a broader criminal operation."

While serving a search warrant at a home in the 10600 block of El Dorado Avenue in Pacoima, police said that they recovered eight stolen vehicles, including the stolen Range Rover that prompted the investigation.

Three other people were arrested and booked on multiple felony charges, police said. They have since been identified as Yesenia Herreradecasillas, 39, Jorje Ramirez, 47, both of Pacoima, and a 17-year-old male.

Police said that the case will be submitted to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office for filing consideration.

"The investigation remains ongoing, and detectives are working to determine whether the suspects may be connected to additional crimes in the region," the release said.

Anyone who believes they know more was asked to contact Burbank PD at 818-238-3231.