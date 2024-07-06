Watch CBS News
Brush fire prompts evacuation warning in Newbury Park

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Firefighters have issued evacuation warnings for a Thousand Oaks neighborhood as a brush fire burns nearby on Saturday. 

The blaze was first reported at about 3:10 p.m. in the 1100 block of Arroyo View Street in the Newbury Park neighborhood, according to the Ventura County Fire Department. 

It's unclear how many acres of vegetation the fire has torched thus far, but SkyCal flew over the scene where ground units could be seen as they doused some charred ground on a hillside. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

