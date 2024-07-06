Brush fire prompts evacuation warning in Newbury Park

Firefighters have issued evacuation warnings for a Thousand Oaks neighborhood as a brush fire burns nearby on Saturday.

The blaze was first reported at about 3:10 p.m. in the 1100 block of Arroyo View Street in the Newbury Park neighborhood, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

It's unclear how many acres of vegetation the fire has torched thus far, but SkyCal flew over the scene where ground units could be seen as they doused some charred ground on a hillside.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.