Brush fire forces evacuations in Jurupa Valley

Evacuation orders have been issued as a brushfire burns in Jurupa Valley.

The blaze, which is being called the Soto Fire, was reported just after 7:45 p.m. in the 4600 block of Soto Avenue near Sedona Drive, according to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department.

The fire is has been mapped at 25 acres, according to Cal Fire. The flames were threatening some structures, which prompted evacuation orders at around 8:45 p.m.

Riverside County deputies began to evacuate residents living in the area that includes Camino Real from Laurel Ridge Drive south to Sundance Drive.

It's unclear how the fire started.

Red flag warnings

The fire comes at a time that much of Southern California is under high alert for potential fire danger, as another Santa Ana wind movement lingers over the area. The National Weather Service issued Red Flag warnings for Los Angeles and Ventura counties due to the conditions.

Though winds are not as strong as this time last week, conditions are very similar to those at the time that the Franklin Fire broke out in the Malibu Canyon. That fire, still burning eight days after igniting on Tuesday, Dec. 10, has destroyed more than 20 buildings and torched over 4,000 acres.

According to the National Weather Service, winds reaching up to 15 miles per hour were expected in Riverside County with strongest gusts coming in as high as 30 miles per hour.

Busy day for firefighters

This is the second fire of note to break out in Jurupa Valley on Tuesday, after a small brushfire was reported near Canal Street and 29th Street, just north of SR-60 at around 3:20 p.m., according to firefighters.

They were able to stop the forward rate of spread by 3:45 p.m. and had extinguished the flames shortly after. No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported.

Prior to firefighters arrival, however, Riverside County sheriff's deputies who were on scene detained a man who they say was loitering near the spot where the fire first started.

He was taken into custody on suspicion of arson. Deputies did not immediately identify the suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.