Watch CBS News
Local News

Brush fire burns near Cal State San Bernardino; 1 firefighter injured

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

A multi-acre brushfire was burning near California State University, San Bernardino on Wednesday. 

According to San Bernardino County Fire Department, the fire was reported just before 1:45 p.m. near W. Kendall Drive and N. University Parkway, adjacent to I-215 and the college's campus. 

The fire quickly escalated to a Second Alarm fire, burning between five and seven acres of brush, with firefighters concerned that it could spread up to 50 acres. 

They say that there is no threat to the university as it stands. 

At around 3:15 p.m., firefighters said that the forward rate of spread had been stopped. 

One firefighter was injured during the battle, sustaining injuries that were "minor in nature."

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on July 12, 2023 / 4:01 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.