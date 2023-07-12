Brush fire burns near Cal State San Bernardino; 1 firefighter injured

A multi-acre brushfire was burning near California State University, San Bernardino on Wednesday.

According to San Bernardino County Fire Department, the fire was reported just before 1:45 p.m. near W. Kendall Drive and N. University Parkway, adjacent to I-215 and the college's campus.

San Bernardino: (Final) IC reporting forward rate of spread stopped, no structures damaged/destroyed. Crews continue to work on mop-up operations & line constructions. One firefighter injury, minor in nature. ^MMc pic.twitter.com/e1lvWNEXij — San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) July 12, 2023

The fire quickly escalated to a Second Alarm fire, burning between five and seven acres of brush, with firefighters concerned that it could spread up to 50 acres.

They say that there is no threat to the university as it stands.

At around 3:15 p.m., firefighters said that the forward rate of spread had been stopped.

One firefighter was injured during the battle, sustaining injuries that were "minor in nature."

This is a developing story. Check back for details.