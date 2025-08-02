Brush fire burning near San Bernardino County homes

Firefighters were battling a blaze burning dangerously close to some San Bernardino County homes on Saturday.

The Fremont Fire, which was reported just before 1:45 p.m. near Fremontia Road and Mesquite Road in the Piñon Hills area, is said to have burned up to 26 acres so fire, according to Cal Fire.

They said that the fire has a potential to burn through 50 acres and that it is currently threatening some structures. Crews said that "shifting winds" have created a challenge in establishing containment and that multiple water-dropping aircraft were aiding in the firefight.

Both San Bernardino County firefighters and Angeles National Forest crews are assisting Cal Fire San Bernardino in battling the blaze. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies were also helping to notify residents living in the immediate area.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No injuries have been reported.