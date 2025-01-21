Watch CBS News
Brush fire burning in riverbed near Jurupa Valley homes

By Dean Fioresi

Firefighters are battling a nearly 40-acre brush fire that is burning close to homes in Jurupa Valley. 

The Clay Fire was first reported at around 5:15 p.m. near Pedley Road and Van Buren Boulevard, according to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department crews. 

The Clay Fire from SkyCal. KCAL News

Flames were burning at a slow rate of spread through heavy fuels in the Santa Ana Riverbed, according to firefighters. As of 7 p.m., firefighters said that the fire had consumed just over 38 acres. 

Crews have not yet disclosed a cause for the fire. 

With SkyCal overhead, at least one water-dropping helicopter could be seen while dozens of ground crew members worked below. 

This is the second fire to break out in the same area recently, after another blaze called the Clay Fire ignited last week. That fire was quickly contained by crews. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

